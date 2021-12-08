Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,871.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

