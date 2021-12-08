Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 645 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.