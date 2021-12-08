Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 4,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

