FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

FedEx has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE FDX opened at $247.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.71. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

