Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FENC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 116,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,875. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.