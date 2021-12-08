Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $3.73 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

