Fifth Third Bancorp Has $160,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

