Fifth Third Bancorp Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

MOS stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

