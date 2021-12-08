Fifth Third Bancorp Has $221,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

