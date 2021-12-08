Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 983 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

