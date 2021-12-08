Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $42,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

