Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.