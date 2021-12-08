First American Trust FSB Buys 66 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Align Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $666.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $645.36 and its 200 day moving average is $651.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.