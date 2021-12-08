First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

FCNCA opened at $816.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $558.44 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

