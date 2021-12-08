First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $679,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

