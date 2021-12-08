First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 81.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

