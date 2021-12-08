Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Five Below by 9.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 101,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.37. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

