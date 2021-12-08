Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $61.61 million and $22.05 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.09 or 0.08634800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00080369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,824.73 or 1.00217552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

