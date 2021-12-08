Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.29.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

