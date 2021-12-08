FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 3,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,481. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28.
In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
