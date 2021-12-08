FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 3,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,481. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

