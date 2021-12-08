Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.70 and last traded at 0.70. Approximately 12,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 51,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.82.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.