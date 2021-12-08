Fractal (FCL) Price Down 25.9% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1.33 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.18 or 0.08678982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00082094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,939.33 or 1.01381152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.