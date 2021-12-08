Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. 1,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

