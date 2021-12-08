Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 75,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ULCC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 435,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

