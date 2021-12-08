FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

