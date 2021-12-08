FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Down 20.2% This Week

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $176,565.86 and $29,680.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00219523 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

