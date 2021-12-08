Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $16.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,201 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULC. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $622.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

