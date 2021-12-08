Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. 5,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

