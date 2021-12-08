Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 1,354 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $15,636.78.

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

