Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $43.66 on Monday. Futu has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

