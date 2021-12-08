FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.21 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.