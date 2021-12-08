FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

