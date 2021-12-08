FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.28.

Shares of K opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.91. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

