FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

