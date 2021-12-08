FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55).

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE VST opened at $20.93 on Monday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vistra by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vistra by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.