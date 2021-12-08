FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $9.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

TSE:CCA opened at C$99.16 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$94.31 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

