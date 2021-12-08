FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $9.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.
TSE:CCA opened at C$99.16 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$94.31 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
