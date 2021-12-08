FY2022 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Increased by Analyst

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $14.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

Public Storage stock opened at $340.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

