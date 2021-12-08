FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

