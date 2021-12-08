FY2023 EPS Estimates for Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reduced by Analyst

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Greencore Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of GNCGY opened at $6.78 on Monday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.