Gaj Finance (GAJ) Market Cap Reaches $448,184.75

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $448,184.75 and $14,531.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,730 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

