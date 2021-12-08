GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GGN stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.