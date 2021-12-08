GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.
GGN stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
