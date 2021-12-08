Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) Insider Patrick Yue Purchases 31,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) insider Patrick Yue acquired 31,000,000 shares of Gas2Grid stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$93,000,000.00 ($65,492,957.75).

Patrick Yue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gas2Grid alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Patrick Yue sold 12,000,000 shares of Gas2Grid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,352.11).

About Gas2Grid

Gas2Grid Limited operates as the petroleum exploration company in Australia, the Philippines, and France. The company holds a 100% interest in the Service Contract 44 covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located on Cebu Island, the Philippines; and St Griede license located in onshore Aquitaine Basin, France.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gas2Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gas2Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.