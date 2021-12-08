Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 40,476 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

