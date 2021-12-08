Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.17 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

