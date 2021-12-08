Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 61,399 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,399 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

