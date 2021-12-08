Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $266,947,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $314.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.48 and its 200 day moving average is $302.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

