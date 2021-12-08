General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.82

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 48238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

