Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.92. 9,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 414,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $849.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generation Bio by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 131,574 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

