Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.58. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

