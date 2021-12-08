Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.